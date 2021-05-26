newsbreak-logo
Springfield, MA

Wednesday News Update

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this news update, The bishop of the Springfield Diocese is speaking with Western Mass News, just days after the Hampden District Attorney closed a nearly 50-year-old cold case, saying former priest Richard Lavigne killed altar boy Danny Croteau, The Massachusetts gaming commission voted to end All of its COVID-19 restrictions starting this Saturday and the City of Springfield officially announced the Star-Spangled Springfield event will take place on Independence Day but urges residence to enjoy the holiday responsibly as they try to bring down the number of COVID-19 Cases. Also Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

