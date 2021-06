Social listening is a process of listening to specific keywords and mentions in social media and online websites. Many companies small and big and even individuals can benefit from social listening. Small businesses can use social listening to market themselves, getting new customers, hear customers' feedback, etc. To do so, they can search for the name of their competitors and comment on those viral posts when their exciting customers have negative reviews and introduce themselves as a better alternative. Also, by monitoring specific keywords, they can mention themselves to a broader audience.