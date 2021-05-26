Lakewood man convicted of beating neighbor to death with power saw gets life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Wednesday handed down a life sentence to a Lakewood man convicted of beating his neighbor to death with a circular saw. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Gary Taylor to life with his first chance at parole after 25 years in prison. A jury earlier this month found him guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft charges in the Jan. 27, 2018 killing of his neighbor, Daniel Donlan.www.cleveland.com