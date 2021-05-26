newsbreak-logo
Lakewood man convicted of beating neighbor to death with power saw gets life in prison

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Wednesday handed down a life sentence to a Lakewood man convicted of beating his neighbor to death with a circular saw. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Gary Taylor to life with his first chance at parole after 25 years in prison. A jury earlier this month found him guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft charges in the Jan. 27, 2018 killing of his neighbor, Daniel Donlan.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
#Prison#Circular Saw#Crime#Guilty Of Murder#County Police#County Court#Trial Court#Man#Aggravated Murder#Robbery#Parole#Investigators#Home#Crack Cocaine#Robinwood Avenue#Basement#Donlan Multiple Messages
