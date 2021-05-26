Lakewood man convicted of beating neighbor to death with power saw gets life in prison

An intoxicated Cleveland man, 30, was arrested at about 1 a.m. May 16 after he made other guests uncomfortable in the lobby of Best Western Airport Inn & Suites, 16501 Snow. When police arrived, the man was no longer in the lobby. His girlfriend told police that he had a drinking problem. The man then returned to the lobby after taking the elevator down. He said he needed his shoes and other belongings before leaving the hotel.