Intel Core i7 1195G7 ‘Tiger Lake U’ Refresh Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leaked
Intel is planning its Tiger Lake U refresh soon and the first benchmarks for the platform have already leaked out. I was doing my usual rounds and stumbled across this. Refreshes usually offer under 5% performance uplift but if these are indicative of the actual results (and there is no reason they aren't) then we are looking at a 10% performance and responsiveness uplift on an aggregate basis - which is pretty impressive for a refresh. As always, when dealing with a single data point (which this is), wait for more benchmarks and of course, third-party testing.wccftech.com