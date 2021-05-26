Intel Core i7 1195G7 ‘Tiger Lake U’ Refresh Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leaked

Intel has finally officialized the release of the”Tiger Lake-H” CPUs as the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. Lead by the strongest Core i9-11980HK delivering boost clocks of up to 5.0GHz that even rivals its desktop-class brothers, it is based on the 10nm SuperFin process and possesses up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Still integrated with the Iris Xe Graphics GPU, this time, however, the CPU can directly access its GDDR6 VRAM with lower latency and higher efficiency. With more than 2.5x total PCIe bandwidth compared to 10th Gen H-series CPUs, it is now at 20 lanes of PCIe 4.0 with Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 and up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub. On the other side, RAM speeds have been amped to DDR4-3200 and the support for Thunderbolt 4 is definitely within the equation while the Killer Wi-Fi 6E module has been made discrete alongside dual embedded DisplayPort support to enable multi-monitor setup.