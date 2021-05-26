newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Intel Core i7 1195G7 ‘Tiger Lake U’ Refresh Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leaked

By Usman Pirzada
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is planning its Tiger Lake U refresh soon and the first benchmarks for the platform have already leaked out. I was doing my usual rounds and stumbled across this. Refreshes usually offer under 5% performance uplift but if these are indicative of the actual results (and there is no reason they aren't) then we are looking at a 10% performance and responsiveness uplift on an aggregate basis - which is pretty impressive for a refresh. As always, when dealing with a single data point (which this is), wait for more benchmarks and of course, third-party testing.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Lake#Cores#Cpu#Windows Platforms#Ios Apple#Performance Testing#Crossmark#Sysmark#Bapco#The Intel Core#Tdp#Msi#Tigerlake U Refresh#Mb80#Computex#Zen#Cpu Benchmarks#Real World Applications#Apple M1#Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
Computersimore.com

Report claims a 10-core Intel i9 Mac Pro is coming before Apple silicon

A new report says a 10-core Intel i9 Mac Pro is mentioned in new macOS code. The switch to an i9 chip would mean a move away from Intel Xeons. Apple will launch a new Mac Pro powered by Intel one last time, according to a new report. That report says that code found in the latest macOS 11.4 RC update references an unannounced Mac Pro with a 10-core Intel i9 chip inside.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

ASUS 13.9" UX393EA Intel Evo Platform Touchscreen Laptop - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 - 3K UHD - Windows 10 Professional - Jade Black $1449.99 + free shipping

13.9" 3:2 (3300 x 2200) Quad HD+ Glossy Touch Screen display with ultra-slim 4-sided NanoEdge bezels and a 92% screen to body ratio for more visual space and detailed content. Enjoy a more vivid, immersive experience with a Pantone validated and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut display. Latest 11th generation Intel...
Retailwepc.com

Where To Buy Intel Core i9-11900(K): Release Date, Price, & Pre Order

Update – 30/03/2021 – The 30th has arrived, which Intel 11th Gen CPU are you trying to pick up?. Update – 25/03/2021 – Release day for the Intel i9-11900(K) is now under a week away, can they compete?. Update – 22/03/2021 – Added Newegg listings for the upcoming Intel Core...
Electronicscostco.com

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13.3" Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U - QHD

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (2x2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth® 5.0. The selected option is currently unavailable in the ZIP Code provided. Please select another option for additional availability. Change Delivery ZIP Code. This product is backordered. We're sorry, we are unable to determine availability. Please try again at a later time. Change...
Computersslickdeals.net

Intel Core i7-10700KA, unlocked Comet Lake 8-Core for $314.99

Intel Core i7-10700KA, Comet Lake 8-Core, 3.8 GHz, LGA1200 125W Desktop Processor w/ Intel UHD Graphic 630 - Avengers Special Edition (Game Not Included) - BX8070110700KA for $314.99 (that's $15.00 off the regular price of $329.99) after promo code 93XRA68. What's so special about the Avengers edition? The cool box...
Computerstech-critter.com

The latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile CPUs is now live; Delivers 19% better multi-threaded performance and desktop-level boost clocks

Intel has finally officialized the release of the”Tiger Lake-H” CPUs as the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. Lead by the strongest Core i9-11980HK delivering boost clocks of up to 5.0GHz that even rivals its desktop-class brothers, it is based on the 10nm SuperFin process and possesses up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Still integrated with the Iris Xe Graphics GPU, this time, however, the CPU can directly access its GDDR6 VRAM with lower latency and higher efficiency. With more than 2.5x total PCIe bandwidth compared to 10th Gen H-series CPUs, it is now at 20 lanes of PCIe 4.0 with Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 and up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub. On the other side, RAM speeds have been amped to DDR4-3200 and the support for Thunderbolt 4 is definitely within the equation while the Killer Wi-Fi 6E module has been made discrete alongside dual embedded DisplayPort support to enable multi-monitor setup.
Computerswepc.com

Intel Core i9 11900K vs 10900K

Edit – 01/05/2021 – Following BIOS updates from Intel, the performance of the 11900K has improved significantly from that shown below. Based on third-party testing, the CPU is now showing increases of up to and around 10% over the previous-gen 10900K on many games. We will be doing our own benchmarking to test this post-update performance ourselves; once we have, we will update the below figures accordingly.
Computersvideocardz.com

Intel’s 7nm “Meteor Lake” compute tile has taped in

Intel has confirmed that Meteor Lake’s compute tile has taped in. Tape-in is relatively a new term used for non-monolithic designs. Intel Meteor Lake will be one of such designs as it features different manufacturing processes and will be packed using Intel Foveros technology. Today Intel has confirmed that Meteor Lake’s compute tile has taped in which means that the design is ready and it can now be completed to tape out the whole chip.
Computerscampuslately.com

Intel will offer the ATX12VO standard with the Alder Lake-S platform

Intel appears to be subjugating the Alder Lake-S platform to the future in a number of ways, so the focus has not only been on support for the DDR5 standard memory, but also on the transition to the new ATX12VO standard. The essence of the latter is that it will only provide the 12 V branch to power the computer, which will increase the available efficiency, but motherboards will also become more complex, as they will have to produce voltage levels other than 12 V.
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Phantom Canyon NUC Review: 10nm Tiger Lake And NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU For Just $1198?

Intel might be facing a ton of competition on its CPU side from AMD, but its NUC division is on an absolute winning streak. What started as a premium product a couple of years ago now has a very real value proposition for the average masses. The brand new Phantom Canyon NUC with Tiger Lake (4-core) and an NVIDIA RTX 2060 is the first device in this form factor we have tested that would actually be able to handle a non-trivial amount of gaming and computational workload. Best of all, it costs only $1198; an extremely affordable price in today's era when an RTX 2060 alone costs $999.
Computersphoronix.com

GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 Performance On The Intel Core i9 11900K Is A Heated Race

For those wondering how GCC and LLVM Clang are competing when running on Intel's latest Rocket Lake processors, here are some GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 compiler benchmarks with the Core i9 11900K running from the newly-released Fedora Workstation 34 featuring these very latest compilers. The compiler benchmarks were carried out at multiple optimization levels on each compiler.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How I Blasted Intel’s Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K to 7.14 GHz On All Cores

Rocket Lake officially launched recently, and as always, it’s time for an Xtreme OverClocker’s (XOCer) perspective. I am privileged to have had early access and have been overclocking Rocket Lake for a couple of months now and there have been some interesting changes just this month alone. I’ve learned quite a few important bits about overclocking with Rocket Lake, and managed to get to 7.14 GHz on all eight cores with hyperthreading active. I also set a world record during the G.Skill Tweakers Contest Extreme on hwbot.org in the PYPrime 2.0 benchmark. I’ll share a few of my tips below.
ComputersPCWorld

11th-gen 'Tiger Lake H' performance deep-dive: Intel gets back in the game

Whoa folks—don’t head for the parking lot because this ball game ain’t over yet. Sure, you’ve been watching Intel’s older 10th-gen H-class CPUs get blasted off the mound all afternoon by Team Ryzen, but the coach just gave the signal and Intel’s new rookie star is warming up in bullpen: the 11th-gen “Tiger Lake H” processors for gaming and creative laptops.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Honor refreshes MagicBook 14, 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Honor has announced the launch of its new MagicBook 14 and 15. The latest model comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The former will be made available in UK, Germany, and France at €1199.90 and €849.90 for the Core i7 and Core i5 models respectively. The MagicBook 15 will be available in UK, Germany, and France at €949.90. These will sell in Space Gray, the lightweight aluminum body with an azure blue chamfer design.