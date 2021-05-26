Amazon deal slashes $100 off the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop

I may very well be an episode of Black Mirror waiting to happen, but I am all about robots that take most or even all of the hassle out of common chores in and around your house. Seriously… give me all the robots. I have robot vacuums inside my home that handle my daily vacuuming and mopping. I have a WORX WR140 Landroid M robot lawnmower that mows the lawn for me in my backyard. Heck, I even have an awesome new gadget called the Tertill that weeds my garden for me. It also happens to be solar-powered so it just does its thing all season long and never needs to be plugged in or recharged. How cool is that?!