The Everyday Home: Humidity leads to mold growth
With all of the recent rain and flooding, when the sun comes out and humidity rises, a perfect environment is created for mold growth. “Many home owners may begin to see mold and mildew growth increase in or around their homes this summer.” says Sonya McDaniel, Pottawatomie County Family and Consumer Science Extension educator. “Mold requires moisture, warm temperatures and nutrients to reproduce, and in our area we have plenty of each this year.”www.news-star.com