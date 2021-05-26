The Everyday Home: Humidity leads to mold growth

Do you know tons of health problems are associated with the growth of mold in your house? Besides, the growth can damage the internal structure of your home. Not to mention, the removal process is time-consuming as well as expensive. If you want to protect yourself, your family, and other valuable appliance of your house, then you should take some necessary steps to prevent mold from growing. So, here comes the main question: what things work as a catalyst for mold growth?