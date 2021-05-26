Cancel
The Momentum of Production

By Tom Malloy
Filmmaking Stuff
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve equated the process and momentum of movie making to this story. Imagine your movie is this big, round rock. In development, that’s when you’re taking this monstrous slab of rock, and sculpting it down into the big round rock. In Pre-Production, you’re pushing the rock up a hill. In...

www.filmmakingstuff.com
Moviesthenativesociety.com

Soma Helmi: Director & Writer

Born to an Indonesian father and a Polish mother, Soma Helmi hails from Bali and directed all 20 episodes of Season 3 of Snapchat‘s original series The Dead Girls Detective Agency. The series is produced by Keshet Media and Insurrection Media. She worked frequently with Catherine Hardwicke as a creative consultant. Soma consulted for Ms. Hardwicke on her feature Miss Bala (2019) for Columbia Pictures and Misher Films, worked as a script coordinator on Hardwicke’s short film Life Sentence for Quibi, and as a creative assistant on her upcoming Quibi Series Don’t Look Deeper. Soma’s work has screened at Sundance, Outfest and Amazon’s New Voices Film Festival among many others.
The Press

Amblin Entertainment Logo

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE SPECIAL EXTENDED PREVIEW OF 'JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION'. UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next summer, dinosaurs will rule the Earth. This summer, F9 will rule movie theaters around the Earth. So, to thank fans worldwide for their passion for two of Universal Pictures' most beloved franchises, Universal and Amblin Entertainment announced today that beginning June 25, every IMAX® screening of F9 will feature a Special Extended Preview of Jurassic World: Dominion, co-written and directed by returning filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who also executive produced the film with franchise creator Steven Spielberg.
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- The Oscars, Godzilla, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. The 90th annual Academy Awards air tonight on ABC, honoring the best in film and media from 2017. Oscars will be awarded in 24 categories throughout the night, announced by celebrity presenters. Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack of highly acclaimed films with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Other films nominated include Lady Bird, The Darkest Hour, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
MoviesScreendaily

Epic Pictures boards worldwide sales on horror-comedy ‘Val’ for Cannes

Epic Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the completed horror-comedy Val starring John Kapelos and will launch sales at the virtual Cannes market later this month. Aaron Fradkin directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Victoria Fratz, with whom he collaborated on dating comedy Electric Love. Val centres on a...
Moviessideshow.com

Enter Area X with the Annihilation Film Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for their upcoming science-fiction thriller Annihilation, based on a novel of the same name by author Jeff VanderMeer. Annihilation follows the story of a biologist who volunteers for a dangerous journey into the wild and overgrown Area X, in hopes of discovering the mysterious forces behind the death of her husband and the expeditions before him.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mare of Easttown finale: Momentum goes beyond the case

As we prepare for the Mare of Easttown finale on HBO this weekend, you have to think the network is thrilled with what they’re getting. Story-wise, we’re set up for a thrilling conclusion. Mare has some huge decisions to make as the case potentially winds down, and that’s without even getting into the chaos of her personal life. We know that this is one of those shows where there are constantly things being juggled in the air — yet, we know that this is a limited series. Because of this, you have to imagine that there will be some reasonable resolution at the end of the day.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘The Unhealer’ Blu-ray Review

Stars: Elijah Nelson, Lance Henriksen, Natasha Henstridge, Adam Beach, Chris Browning, Branscombe Richmond | Written by J. Shawn Harris, Kevin E. Moore | Directed by Martin Guigui. In the past I’ve often talked about how I spent my teenage years basically living in the local video shop, renting title after...
TV SeriesSFGate

'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin to Direct and Executive Produce Heist Show Pilot From Universal TV

Per the logline, the pilot (which Wootton wrote) is a pulse-pounding, high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The female-led drama was ordered in April for NBC’s 2021-2022 broadcast season, along with “Getaway” from writers and executive producers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Vortex’: Gaspar Noé Made a Mysterious Quasi-Documentary Starring Dario Argento [Cannes]

ScreenDaily breaks the news on a mysterious new documentary from Gaspar Noé that’s just been added as a surprise addition to Cannes. Following his hallucinogenic nightmare Climax, Noé gets behind the camera for Vortex, which features cult Italian director Dario Argento (Deep Red, Suspiria, Inferno), veteran French actress Françoise Lebrun and French actor/filmmaker Alex Lutz.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Cedric The Entertainer Addresses Katt Williams' Stolen Joke Allegations

Earlier this week, famed comedian Katt Williams came forward with allegations that fellow renowned comedian Cedric the Entertainer had stolen his joke. In a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, Williams alleges that a joke Cedric told about having to park a large spaceship Cadilac was originally his, adding that it "crushed" him when he saw Cedric perform it.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Infinite on Netflix?

The sci-fi action film Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg is the next big movie fans are excited for, and many Netflix subscribers are curious as to the flick’s availability on the streaming powerhouse’s platform. The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is at the helm of the exciting, action-packed endeavor....
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Actor Henry Winkler Spoke Out on Relationship with Sylvester Stallone, Revealed His ‘Sensitive’ Side

As it turns out Henry Winkler, or the Fonz on “Happy Days,” was pals with the legendary Sylvester Stallone. The two had even starred in a movie together called “The Lords of Flatbush.” Stallone played Stanley Rosiello and Winkler plays Butchey Weinstein. The movie is a coming-of-age drama that focuses on four Brooklyn teenagers and their lives of crime and fun.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Tribeca 2021 Women Directors: Meet Chanel James and Taylor Garron – “As of Yet”

Chanel James, also known as Dinosaur Hawk, is a director, writer, editor, and pop archivist who aims to create stories that highlight gradients of the human experience, encourage understanding, and above all, illuminate the relationship between music and mental health. James has worked on the festival circuit at Brooklyn Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival, and with the digital archiving teams at Condé Nast and MTV. Her debut original narrative feature, “The Things We Do When We’re Alone,” starring Taylor Garron, won Best American Feature Film at the Cape Verdean American Film Festival and premiered at Black Cinema House in Chicago in 2018.
Books & Literatureprdaily.com

15 ways to build and sustain daily writing momentum

Anyone who writes for a living knows that it can sometimes be a slog. But it doesn’t have to be such a chore. Try these 15 tips to make the words flow every day–even when you’re tired or not feeling particularly inspired:. 1. Put your commitment to yourself in writing....
MoviesFirst Showing

Alia Shawkat & Eiza Gonzales in Indie Comedy 'Love Spreads' Trailer

"Well that's what real music is." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie rock band comedy titled Love Spreads, the latest from writer / director Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets, Wild Honey Pie!, Bittersweet Symphony). Even though this already opened in the UK last year, it's just now premiering in the US at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, before arriving on VOD a few days later (which is not a good sign). It is time to record the all important second album and Glass Heart is breaking in a million pieces. Away from touring and performing the band is not in harmony, and no amount of history in Rockfield Studios is going to solve that. Three very different songwriters, one desperate producer, a label exec and a keyboard collide. The film stars Alia Shawkat, Eiza Gonzales, Chanel Cresswell, Nick Helm, Tara Lee, Dolly Wells, Charlotte Jo Hanbury, and Ruth Ollman. Why does this trailer seem so orange? And so boring? Huh…