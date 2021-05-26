The Momentum of Production

As we prepare for the Mare of Easttown finale on HBO this weekend, you have to think the network is thrilled with what they’re getting. Story-wise, we’re set up for a thrilling conclusion. Mare has some huge decisions to make as the case potentially winds down, and that’s without even getting into the chaos of her personal life. We know that this is one of those shows where there are constantly things being juggled in the air — yet, we know that this is a limited series. Because of this, you have to imagine that there will be some reasonable resolution at the end of the day.