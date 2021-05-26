Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase Scheduled, Will Feature 90 Minutes of Announcements
E3 2021 is rapidly approaching, and this year Microsoft is taking part in the digital proceedings with a full livestream on June 13 (guess Jeff Grubb was right on this one). As the name implies, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will focus heavily on what Microsoft’s biggest gaming acquisition is planning, although we’ll also see stuff from other Xbox Game Studios developers as well. Here’s how Microsoft describes the event.wccftech.com