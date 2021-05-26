Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase Scheduled, Will Feature 90 Minutes of Announcements

The exclusives are now starting to be defined by Microsoft after purchasing Bethesda Softworks as Starfield will be the first for PC and Xbox. Earlier this year, when the company bought out the high-profile developer and publisher, a lot of people were concerned as to how everything would work out with current and future titles under the Bethesda banner. It was made clear early on that any deals that were currently in existence would be honored, so PlayStation owners who love DOOM Eternal wouldn't be getting denied future content, and games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would not suddenly be denied to PS5 players. However, you knew it wouldn't last forever, and the first title to be held within the ownership boundaries will now end up being Starfield.