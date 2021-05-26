Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Valorant bug allows Cypher to stick his camera on Skye's Flash

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgent ability combinations in Valorant are nothing new but this Skye and Cypher combo will blow your mind. Valorant is a unique shooter game that relies on team coordination a bit more than other games. Each player is provided with a different ability that may come in handy for the team when required. Sometimes, pairing two powers together can turn the game around. For example, slowing down enemies with Sage's Orb and damaging health with Viper's poison.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Poison#Flash#Viper#Riot Games#Fps#Sentinel#Turrets#Powerful Valorant Trick#The Game#Enemies#Sage#Flanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Destiny 2's new Iron Banner get new perks, effects and bugs

Iron Banner weapon additions in Season of the Splicer consist of an Aggressive Sniper Rifle, 140 RPM Hand Cannon, a Lightweight Shotgun and a Machine Gun that is probably the least desired among the crowd. In the case of the SR, you can Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot, making it...
Video GamesWashington Post

Ninja’s ‘Valorant’ experiment is over, but his team marches on

Sit in the chat of a streamer with an esports background and inevitably you’ll see the questions: “When are you going to compete again?” “Why don’t you join a team?” “Why don’t you start a team?”. The simple answer is that it takes time and costs money, and for streamers,...
Video GamesMonte Cook Games

Cypher Chronicles, vol. 2021-18

We reveal Where the Machines Wait, look at some interesting uses for Ptolus, stand outside of the doors to The Darkest House, bask in glowing reviews for Arcana of the Ancients and Your Best Game Ever, plus more! All in this issue of Cypher Chronicles. You can get Cypher Chronicles,...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Valorant’s Instant Reload Exploit Returns With a Vengeance

Valorant just can’t catch a break, with the instant reload bug coming back not even two weeks after the fix. Reload animations are key. It’s how we stop players from just running and gunning non-stop, eliminating strategy from a game altogether. The Valorant player base discovered that, through orbs on any map, you could execute an instant reload exploit in Valorant. You completely skip the animation, so you can resume opening fire at a moment’s notice. This was fixed in 2.09’s patch, but that didn’t appear to last very long.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Valorant Glitch that Allows Instant Reload with Ultimate Orb Found

It seems a new glitch of online game Valorant just got discovered recently and it might make it unfair for everyone. A player has recently round this weird exploit while he was just messing around with his friends in a recent game. It was posted recently on Reddit and it looks legitimate.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Riot Teases New VALORANT Agent; Future Balance Changes For Astra, Breach, Skye & Yoru

VALORANT players who felt disappointed that a new agent wasn't introduced in the latest act will have something to look forward to in the next act. During today's State of the Game blog post, character producer John Goscicki talked about the new and old VALORANT agents. As expected, the next VALORANT agent will be introduced in Patch 3.0, and players can expect future balance updates for Astra, Breach, Skye, and Yoru.
Video GamesAutoblog

Battle Royale game 'PUBG' is getting a racing mode | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' is getting a racing mode for its 12th season. For those who aren't in the know, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or "PUBG" as it's colloquially known, was one of the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Days Gone - DEEK Reshade v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

DEEK Reshade is a mod for Days Gone, creatd by OnlineGam3r. Enhances, colors,shadows and sharpness. 1) Download and Install version (4.9.1) of Reshade? with ALL PACKAGES. 2) Download, and place my "Reshade-shaders" Pack with my preset in your game directory. 3) Launch the game. 4) Press [Home] and finish the...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Valorant confirms duplicate agents are canon with new cinematic

Setting up distinct characters and a storyline in a PvP shooter can be a tricky endeavour but games have found their ways around it in the past. For example, Rainbow Six Siege has different pools for attackers and defenders so players can't pick the same character on both teams but Valorant doesn't have such a restriction.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Gardevoir & Victini V Decks

2021 marks the year that the Pokémon TCG switched up their long-running theme deck series with a new product: V Battle Decks. This started with the Blastoise V Battle Deck and the Venusaur V Battle Deck earlier this, which were released as individual decks as well as a combined product called V Battle Deck: Venusaur vs. Blastoise. This continued with the release of May 2021's deck products, which were the Victini V Battle Deck, the Gardevoir V Battle Deck, and the V Battle Deck: Gardevoir vs. Victini. The Pokémon Company International sent me one of each of the single V Battle Decks (can I say "V Battle Deck" once more in this paragraph?) to crack open, so let's see what we've got.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Redscript v.0.2.1 - Game mod - Download

Redscript is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, creatd by jac3km4. Compiler for Cyberpunk2077 scripts. It can be integrated with the game and used to add/replace game scripts. Bassicaly it’s a tool that is required by some of the more advanced mods. MPORTANT NOTICE. The newly released version of the compiler...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ScreaM’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom is one of CS:GO and VALORANT’s most recognized names. Over the course of his 10-year career, the headshot machine has played for several of Counter-Strike's top squads, including VeryGames, Titan, Epsilon, G2 Esports, and Envy. After making the switch to VALORANT in 2020 though, the Belgian signed with Team Liquid, beginning a new path as a pro player.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Bug Ruins Mirage's Decoys

A recent Mirage bug ruins his decoys and the advantage they are supposed to give him. Redditoru/Planner404 showed his dilemma in a Reddit post. It's worthy of note, the bug seems to happen in the Arenas. While playing a match, they took a screenshot of the enemy Mirage and a...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Swords of Legends Online CBT2 Giveaway – Check Out This Xianxia Themed MMORPG

We've previously covered Swords of Legends Online, a Xianxia themed MMORPG developed by Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon and published by Gameforge in North America and Europe. Now, ahead of the second Closed Beta Test week that's due to take place between June 1st and June 8th, we are giving away a thousand beta codes so that you may try Swords of Legends Online yourself.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant New Agent Tease: What We Know So Far

Valorant is expected to have a new agent enter the fray, along with changes to some agent abilities in a future patch. As posted in an official blog post by John Goscicki, character producer for Valorant, May's State of the Agents post named a few of the incoming updates for agents to either balance or buff their abilities. However, these patches will come in a later Patch 3.0, with no official date on when the game will be patched for it.