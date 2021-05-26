Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 310 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Yocemento, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hays, Catherine, Emmeram and Yocemento.