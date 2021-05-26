Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA...SOUTHERN ALBANY...NORTHEASTERN GREENE...RENSSELAER AND SOUTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, radar indicated a line of showers and gusty winds were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Mechanicville to Rensselaer to Preston Hollow. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar, Menands, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Stephentown, Green Island, Grafton, Berlin, Castleton-On-Hudson, West Sand Lake, Averill Park and Selkirk. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 6. Interstate 87 between exits 21B and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.