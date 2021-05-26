newsbreak-logo
Saratoga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Southern Saratoga by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA...WASHINGTON...NORTH CENTRAL RENSSELAER AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 354 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near Fort Edward to near Round Lake. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mechanicville, Whitehall, Salem, Granville, Hartford, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Comstock, Country Knolls, Gates, Kingsbury, Porter, Lee, Northumberland, Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Hampton and Rupert. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
