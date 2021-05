Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and eastern New York. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 60 mph or greater will not be widespread late today into this evening, so the warning has been changed to an advisory. Gusts will still reach 40 to 50 mph in many areas, and a few isolated stronger gusts are possible.