Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BERKS COUNTY At 409 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hamburg to near Myerstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Bernville, Strausstown, Fairview Hgts and Centerport. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH