Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Schoharie; Western Schenectady A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SCHENECTADY...NORTHERN ALBANY SOUTH CENTRAL SARATOGA...NORTHEASTERN SCHOHARIE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 347 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Duanesburg, or 11 miles south of Amsterdam, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Watervliet, Colonie, Scotia, Latham, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Altamont, Round Lake, Delanson, Country Knolls, Rotterdam Junction, Alplaus, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Malta and Charlton. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 24 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 25 and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 4 and 7, and between exits 8A and 12.