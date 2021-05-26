Stolen vehicle incident turns into barricade situation, Vegas police say

Las Vegas police are dealing with a barricade situation in the south part of town Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the incident started when it was conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at a motel located in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive, north of Blue Diamond Road, after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said at least one person was thought to be in a motel room at that location and the situation was deemed a barricade that lasted throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.

While the situation remained active there have been evacuations conducted at the motel as a precaution along with the closure of Dean Martin Road at the scene, according to LVMPD.