TxDOT features Chamillionaire lyrics to remind drivers to put down those smartphones!

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay vigilant... and they're having some fun 'along the way'!

On May 26, the CEO of TxDOT tweeted the following sign, featuring a reference to Chamillionaire's Grammy-winning hit single, 'Ridin' from 2007.

TxDOT changed up the lyrics to 'They see me rollin' never scrollin' to remind drivers to put down their phones on the road.

A Houston icon, Chamillionaire has since gone on to release new music and become the CEO of his own record label, 'Chamillitary Entertainment'.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!