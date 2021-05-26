Was Lisa Kudrow pregnant in Friends?

(Getty Images)

After much anticipation, the iconic show Friends is gracing the screens again in honor of its 25th anniversary.

A reunion special will air for the world to see, and the full original cast will be involved, which is heartwarming.

From Joey having trouble telling the days of the week to Monica popping out with a turkey on her head and Chandler saying, “I love you,” there are several unforgettable moments.

One moment in particular that has people talking is when Phoebe Buffay, the quick-witted, guitar-playing character (played by Lisa Kudrow) was expecting her brother and sister-in-law’s triplets.

But did you know that Kudrow was pregnant during this time?

The seasoned actress was pregnant in the fourth season of Friends in 1997. She and her husband Michael Stern, were expecting their son Julian.

When she found out about her pregnancy, the producers wrote a storyline to coincide with her pregnancy.

Phoebe’s brother Frank Jr and his wife Alice couldn’t have children, so they asked her to be the surrogate. In the fifth season, Phoebe gave birth to triplets: Frank Jr Jr, Chandler, and Leslie.

Kudrow and Stern gave birth to her Julian in 1998.

In 2018, Kudrow chatted with People magazine about how included she felt when producers wrote her pregnancy in the story.

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you. And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’” Kudrow told People.

“So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

Recently, Kudrow shared a post of her son Julian all grown up. He graduated from the University of Southern California.

“Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls,” she captioned the photo of her and her son in his cap and gown.

Friends: The Reunion will be available for streaming on Thursday, May 27, 2021, on HBO Max.

Guest stars such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham and James Corden will be featured in the reunion.