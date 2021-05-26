newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Was Lisa Kudrow pregnant in Friends?

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDX1J_0aCLmSoc00
(Getty Images)

After much anticipation, the iconic show Friends is gracing the screens again in honor of its 25th anniversary.

A reunion special will air for the world to see, and the full original cast will be involved, which is heartwarming.

From Joey having trouble telling the days of the week to Monica popping out with a turkey on her head and Chandler saying, “I love you,” there are several unforgettable moments.

One moment in particular that has people talking is when Phoebe Buffay, the quick-witted, guitar-playing character (played by Lisa Kudrow) was expecting her brother and sister-in-law’s triplets.

But did you know that Kudrow was pregnant during this time?

The seasoned actress was pregnant in the fourth season of Friends in 1997. She and her husband Michael Stern, were expecting their son Julian.

When she found out about her pregnancy, the producers wrote a storyline to coincide with her pregnancy.

Phoebe’s brother Frank Jr and his wife Alice couldn’t have children, so they asked her to be the surrogate. In the fifth season, Phoebe gave birth to triplets: Frank Jr Jr, Chandler, and Leslie.

Kudrow and Stern gave birth to her Julian in 1998.

In 2018, Kudrow chatted with People magazine about how included she felt when producers wrote her pregnancy in the story.

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you. And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’” Kudrow told People.

“So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

Recently, Kudrow shared a post of her son Julian all grown up. He graduated from the University of Southern California.

“Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls,” she captioned the photo of her and her son in his cap and gown.

Friends: The Reunion will be available for streaming on Thursday, May 27, 2021, on HBO Max.

Guest stars such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham and James Corden will be featured in the reunion.

Indy100

Indy100

24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Beckham
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Stars#Friends#People Magazine#Pregnant#Husband#Love#Guest Stars#Moments#Happy Proud Happy#Triplets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAawardswatch.com

Official trailer for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

HBO Max has debuted the official trailer and poster for Friends: The Reunion, which premieres Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
CelebritiesWUSA

Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud. Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
TV Seriesenergy941.com

Lisa Kudrow Thought ‘Friends’ Would Last Longer Than 10 Seasons

Lisa Kudrow never imagined ‘Friends’ finishing after only 10 seasons. She expected more seasons. Seth Meyers told Lisa that he auditioned for a small part on the show and did not get it, which led him to ask if Lisa Kudrow fears being rejected. Lisa said that thought does enter...
Celebritieshauterrfly.com

Jennifer Aniston Says Courtney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Are More Like Sisters

Usually, I am not a morning person. I need my coffee and a little breakfast before I can start feeling like myself again. However, this morning was different. You see, when I woke up I had a notification on my phone that told me that the FRIENDS reunion trailer was out. I nearly cried when I watched it. Even today, decades after the show has ended, it is still effortlessly relatable. I must’ve watched FRIENDS over and over again at least 50 times. I know all the jokes, all the references, the theme song lyrics and even most of the dialogues. But even today Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Pheobe make me laugh like it’s the first time I am watching them. Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel is my spirit animal. More than anything, I fell in love with the easy chemistry and the bond between the characters and the actors. Is it possible that an entire show is my lobster? Because we would never take a break from each other.