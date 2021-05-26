Nashville-area man killed in shootout with Kansas police

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — The man shot and killed during a shootout with police officers in a Kansas City suburb was from Tennessee, police said Wednesday.

Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of the Nashville metropolitan area, was killed early Tuesday at the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa, Kansas, said police spokesman Master Police Officer Danny Chavez.

Officers went to the hotel after receiving several calls about a disturbance involving a man and woman inside a hotel room. Officers were trying to contact the people when they encountered Chandler, who had a gun, police said.

Two Lenexa officers exchanged gunfire with Chandler, who died at the scene. The officers were not injured.

The officers were placed on leave until the investigation is completed.