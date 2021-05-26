newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, SAMYA KULLAB
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QoUr_0aCLmAAm00

BAGHDAD (AP) — Tensions mounted in Iraq’s capital on Wednesday after the arrest of a militia commander on terrorism charges, prompting a dangerous showdown by the detainee’s paramilitary supporters and the Iraqi government.

The confrontation began after Iraqi security forces arrested at dawn militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh based on a judicial investigation and arrest warrant on terrorism charges, Iraq’s military said in a statement. The statement said he was being questioned by a joint investigative committee.

Musleh is the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. The PMF is a state-sanctioned group comprised of an array of militias formed to defeat the Islamic State group in 2014. Among the most powerful members of the group are Iran-backed Shiite militia groups.

Shortly after the arrest, forces affiliated with the PMF, which maintains offices inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, were deployed surrounding Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s headquarters.

Tensions reached fever pitch when Iraqi security forces and the elite Counter-Terrorism Service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions, sparking fears of violence. Some armed PMF factions gathered around the Green Zone’s entrance gates.

The presence of the PMF inside the seat of Iraq’s government was considered by some senior Iraqi government officials as a way to pressure al-Kadhimi to release Musleh.

The prime minister described the show of force as “a serious violation of the Iraqi constitution and the laws in force,” adding in a statement “we have directed an immediate investigation into these movements.”

Al-Kadhimi later held a meeting with senior Shiite political leaders who hold sway over the PMF. The premier also ordered the formation of an investigative committee comprised of intelligence from both defense and interior ministries and the PMF security and National Security.

Three PMF officials said after the meeting Musleh was transferred from the custody of the Joint Operations Command, which oversees an array of Iraqi security forces, to PMF security.

An Iraqi intelligence official said Musleh’s arrest was recommended by the Anti-Corruption Committee headed by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abu Ragheef, and was done based on a judicial order. The charges accuse Musleh of corruption and complicity in the assassinations of Iraqi activists in the southern city of Karbala. All four officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the subject.

The incident highlights the government’s struggles to assert the rule of law and reign in powerful militia groups. Attempts to arrest militia-affiliated individuals in the past have unfolded along a similar pattern: Pressure from militia groups and concessions on the part of the government.

A raid carried out by the CTS last summer against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah led to over a dozen arrests. All were eventually released after pressure and threats of escalatory violence against the government.

The rising number of assassination of outspoken activists sparked outrage and protests this week particularly after prominent protest organizer Ehab al-Wazni was gunned down in Karbala this month.

International condemnation flooded in from the United Nations and other diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

“Any arrest case should run its course, as goes for any Iraqi,” tweeted U.N. Special Representative to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. “Nobody should resort to a show of force to get their way. Such behavior weakens the Iraqi state and further erodes public trust. State institutions must be respected at all times. Nobody is above the law.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#Iraqi Security Forces#Islamic Violence#Military Intelligence#The Islamic State#Ap#Shiite#Counter Terrorism Service#National Security#Cts#The United Nations#Powerful Militia Groups#Tensions#Arrest Warrant#Iraqi Activists#Militias#Anbar Province#Terrorism Charges#Assassination#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Iraqi Security Forces Thwarted Rocket Attack In Baghdad (Photos)

On May 28, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that the Federal Police had thwarted a rocket attack on an unspecified target in the capital Baghdad. An improvised rocket launched loaded with three “Katyusha” [107 mm] rockets and wired to a timer was found in the al-Jihad neighborhood, which is located around 5 kilometers to the east of Baghdad International Airport.
Middle EastWashington Post

Iraq is being held hostage

Tallha Abdulrazaq is a researcher at the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute. Once more, Baghdad is under siege. This time, rather than ISIS being at the gates, as they were in 2014, it is those who played the role of foot soldiers in the campaign to defeat the Islamic State that are threatening the very existence of the Iraqi state.
Militarywsau.com

Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting U.S. forces – security sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country’s anti-terrorism law, three security sources said. Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, two of the security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters.
ProtestsUS News and World Report

One Protester Dies After Clashes With Police in Baghdad - Sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources. The sources said 14 protesters and seven members of the security forces were hurt in...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones

The US military commander in the Middle East has issued a new warning over the threat from armed drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them. Finding better ways to counter such attacks was a top priority, he said.
Proteststhenationalnews.com

Protesters killed in Baghdad as violence flares at anti-government rallies

Two protesters have died after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said. Security forces on Tuesday used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials told AFP. Iraqi...
Middle Eastdavisvanguard.org

Violence and Tensions Rise After Israeli Attacks in Gaza and Sheikh Jarrah

GAZA–Violence erupted this week across Israeli and Palestinian territories following a series of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip as well as Sheikh Jarrah. This has been the worst flare-up of violence in the area in the last seven years, leaving hundreds of innocents dead and many more injured. Mobs have erupted––both Arab and Jewish––across Israel and surrounding countries, leaving millions in a state of paranoia.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

All Eyes On Hezbollah As Tensions Rise On Israel Border

Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US-Led Coalition Bombs ISIS Hideouts in Iraqi Mountains

The spokesman for the US-led anti-ISIS coalition said the five ISIS hideouts were destroyed in airstrikes in Iraq’s Hamrin mountain range. “Based on intel, @CJTFOIR fighter jets conducted 9 airstrikes resulted in the destruction of 5 Daesh hideouts in Hamrin mountains,” US Army Col. Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Protestswhbl.com

Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying “Death to Israel, death to America” and waved Palestinian flags. The rallies, called...
Middle Eastme-confidential.com

Iran condemns attacks on its mission in Iraq

Iran’s foreign ministry Monday summoned the Iraqi envoy to the Islamic Republic to protest against attacks against the Iranian consulate in Karbala, central Iraq. The Iraqi envoy, Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reports citing the foreign ministry was handed a “letter of protest” against the Saturday attacks. Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen

A senior Hezbollah fighter was killed by an Arab Coalition air strike in Yemen, the government said Tuesday. Mustafa Al-Gharawi died on Monday supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia as part of the group’s widely-condemned offensive in Marib province. The Yemeni government, which is supported by the Arab coalition in its...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Blinken’s terror finance naiveté will kill innocents

Speaking from Jerusalem, while on a three-country tour of the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined plans to pour aid into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. "We are in the process of providing more than $360 million of urgent support for the Palestinian people," Blinken announced, albeit acknowledging that he would coordinate with the United Nations, the Palestinian Authority, and Israel "to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from these reconstruction efforts." However, that Hamas will benefit is a foregone conclusion, and Blinken shows profound ignorance if he does not understand why.
Middle EastArkansas Online

Extremists' rise worsens tensions amid Israel crisis

JERUSALEM -- In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets by the hundreds, chanting "Death to Arabs" and assaulting any they come...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Dozens of Afghan military bases, outposts surrendered to Taliban this month: report

Dozens of outposts and bases in Afghanistan have surrendered to the Taliban since May 1 when U.S. forces began to withdraw from the country, The New York Times reported. At least 26 outposts and bases in four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — surrendered after the Taliban used village elders to deliver to outposts messages to surrender or be killed, some elders and government officials told the Times.