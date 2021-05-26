newsbreak-logo
Florida State

JetBlue to resume flights from Worcester to JFK, Florida

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — JetBlue is restarting service between Worcester Regional Airport and New York City and Florida later this year, officials announced Wednesday.

Daily flights between Worcester and JFK International Airport in New York are scheduled to Aug. 19, with a second daily flight scheduled to start Oct. 21, according to airline and Massachusetts Port Authority officials.

“We are thrilled to bring back our low fares and award-winning service to these new routes, and connect more travelers to JetBlue’s growing network in the Americas and beyond,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue said in a statement.

The announcement is a sign that the pandemic is under control, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern said.

“While the pandemic stalled air travel here in Worcester and across the country, today’s announcement from JetBlue is a clear indication that Worcester Regional Airport is open for business and on the rebound,” he said.

JetBlue is the first commercial airline to resume service at Worcester Regional.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

