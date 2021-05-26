Santa Lucia Highlands, pinot noir heaven

Located just two hours from San Francisco, Monterey is an amazing weekend escape in California. Playground to the rich and famous, Monterey has something for everyone. With a beautiful coast, beaches and endless outdoor activities, the whole family will enjoy their time exploring the best of Monterey. Whether you plan a weekend getaway or decide to make it home a base to explore the California Coast for a week or two, there is something for everyone. And these are the best things to do in Monterey, California and not to miss attractions to make the most of your trip.