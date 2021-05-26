newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Santa Lucia Highlands, pinot noir heaven

By Russ Winton
Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Lucia Highlands is a beautiful AVA. The term AVA (American Viticultural Area) refers to the grape’s place of origin. A vineyard’s “terior” is a combination of geography, climate, soil types and viticulture practices. These factors make the wine grapes from that particular location unique. The heavenly beauty of...

www.modbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Soledad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavenly#Geography#Food Drink#Wine Tasting#Slh Ava Loop#Slh Pinot Noir#Grocery Outlet#Hahn Winery#Srp#Santa Lucia Highlands#Vineyard Elevations#Salinas River#Salinas Valley#Grapes#Tasting Rooms#River Road#Sandy Loam Soils#Viticulture Practices#Family Farming#Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Aptos, CAkion546.com

Local Aptos resident embarks on a 2,650-mile hike

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A local Aptos resident is currently on a hike that will total 2,650 miles, starting from the Mexican border and ending at the Canadian border. Currently, Diane Delucchi is in the Mojave Desert in a place called Hikertown. KION's Stephanie Aceves will have the details tonight at...
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public

MONTEREY, Calif. — On Saturday the Monterey Bay Aquarium reopened to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. General admission tickets had gone on sale on May 5 and people were excited to get inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed its doors in March 2020. It's...
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Jacks Monterey Restaurant Reopens May 19

Portola Hotel & Spa is thrilled to share that Jacks Monterey is reopening on May 19. Jacks will be open Wednesday - Sunday for breakfast, 6:30am-10:30am, and dinner, 4pm-10pm, Reservations are available through OpenTable or by phoning 831-649-7830. Jacks Monterey serves a variety of dishes made from fresh, local ingredients...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Morsels 05.13.21

HOPPY TRAILS… Next year, Salinas will have another place for drinking some quality craft beer, with Alvarado Street Brewery planning for a new brewpub on the ground floor of the former Rabobank building in Oldtown. This will be the brewery’s fourth location in the county (on top of the original Alvarado Street spot in Monterey, plus outposts in Salinas and Carmel). Keep an eye on 301 Main St., where they hope to open in spring 2022. asb.beer.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Funny Papers Again Column | A Closed Park Has No Spark

This week’s headline is bit light-hearted, I thought it would help ease you folks into helping out with a situation here in Salinas Valley that for many is not a light subject at all. I am talking about the long closure of San Lorenzo Park in King City, a beautiful park situated along the banks of the Salinas River where nature and civilization come together in a complimentary way.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Zen Energy Balls at East Village Cafe

East Village Cafe invites you to try our Zen Energy Balls, made in-house in small batches with organic ingredients. These delicious, healthy snacks include flax seed, chia seed, chocolate, coconut, vanilla, and honey. Come and try one at 498 Washington Street in Downtown Old Monterey - we're locally owned and operated.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Agua Fresca and Quesabirrias Now at Sazon Express

Sazon Express Cocina Mexicana is now serving up quesabirrias and three types of agua fresca: horchata, jamaica, and tamarindo. Come and get it at 431 Tyler Street in Downtown Old Monterey - you won't be sorry. What is a quesabirria, you may ask? It's the Bay Area's hottest taco trend!...
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

Nightly "Magic Fusion" Show Opens May 28

In association with Monterey History and Art Association, the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club is proud to announce Magic Fusion, a new magic show opening Friday, May 28 in the Stanton Center at 5 Custom House Plaza in Downtown Old Monterey. Magic Fusion is a fast-paced, high-energy, 75-85 minute show...
California StatetheplanetD

20 Great Things to do in Monterey, California

Located just two hours from San Francisco, Monterey is an amazing weekend escape in California. Playground to the rich and famous, Monterey has something for everyone. With a beautiful coast, beaches and endless outdoor activities, the whole family will enjoy their time exploring the best of Monterey. Whether you plan a weekend getaway or decide to make it home a base to explore the California Coast for a week or two, there is something for everyone. And these are the best things to do in Monterey, California and not to miss attractions to make the most of your trip.
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

MY Museum Reopening Soon!

Great news! Monterey County Youth Museum (MY Museum), located at 425 Washington Street in Downtown Old Monterey, will be reopening for members on June 17, 2021 and reopening to the general public on July 1, 2021. Online reservations are required - tickets will be available on our website for members on June 1 and for the general public on June 15. We have missed you sooooo much!
Salinas, CAFlashbak

John Steinbeck’s Wonderful Letter On Racism – 1937

“If I had enough money, I would take busloads of people out to the fields and into the labor camps. Then they’d know how that fine salad got on their table.”. “In the souls of the people the grapes of wrath are filling and growing heavy, growing heavy for the vintage.”
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | May 12, 2021

KING CITY — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Educational Exhibit is coming to Marina and King City on May 13 and 14. Sponsored by Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated and Wreaths Across America, the mobile unit will be at the Veteran’s Transition Center, 220 12th St., in Marina on Thursday and at Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City on Friday, both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event to learn, support and honor veterans and their families. The mobile unit will provide information about becoming involved with volunteering, donating and sharing to help place wreaths on the veterans’ graves, including an official ceremony this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the King City Cemetery. For more information, contact Kathy Imamura at 408-802-4437.
oldmonterey.org

Monterey Museum of Art Talk: Artists Kaffe Fassett & Erin Lee Gafill, May 22

Monterey Museum of Art invites you to experience the close connection between internationally renowned textile designer Kaffe Fassett and his niece, award-winning Monterey County artist Erin Lee Gafill, in this online event on Saturday, May 22, 11am-12pm. Fee is $15. Please register online. First, witness a behind-the-scenes dialogue between Kaffe...
Salinas, CAkion546.com

SVMH 2021 Farmer’s Market kicks off Friday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other farm-fresh delicacies, will soon be readily available at the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System’s Farmer's Market. The 2021 market season will kick off on Friday, May 14th from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Farmer's Market will take place every...