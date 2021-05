GLEN CARBON – Camping…It’s a Girl Scout tradition! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to offer 14 Resident Camp Sessions and 12 Day Camps throughout our council this summer. Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join! Check out these camping opportunities in Waterloo, Edwardsville and Makanda!