Vermont State

Police identify man found dead in Corinth house fire

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police on Wednesday identified the man who died in a house fire in Corinth.

Maxwell Thurber, 21, who lived in the home, died of smoke inhalation and burns on Tuesday, police said.

Two other people were injured but managed to escape the early morning fire. A 56-year-old woman was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, police had said. A 35-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The fire started on the front porch where a can was used for discarded smoking materials, police said.

