Get ready. Two Billings one-way streets are about to become two-way streets. I work downtown, so my perspective of getting around is probably a little skewed. I know the streets, alleys, and shortcuts and I don't find driving downtown difficult. It wasn't always that way though. I remember the first time I came to Billings and the mix of one-ways and two-ways downtown seemed really confusing. If you don't frequent the area, the "oh crap, this is a one-way" thought has surely popped into your head, right after mistakenly attempting to turn on the wrong street. It happens.