Northville, MI

Richter-Shah | Engagement

By Scott Woodsmall
republictimes.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Shah and Eric Richter announced their engagement and upcoming wedding. The bride is the daughter of Nav and Pai Shah from Northville, Mich. She is a graduate of Northville High School and earned a marketing degree in 2013 from Michigan State University. She is employed as an associate client director with Nielsen in St. Louis. The groom is the son of Steve and Brenda Richter from Columbia. He is a graduate of Columbia High School and earned an accounting degree in 2013 from SIUE. He is employed as a profit center manager at Sunbelt Rentals in Granite City. They are planning an October 2021 wedding in St. Louis.

