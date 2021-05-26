Hawaiian Dancing (Hula) at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury
June session begins Tuesday 6/1/21 from 7 – 7:45 p.m. A graceful story told through dance, Hula enhances your memory as you learn steps, instructs you in the meanings of hand & body movements and teaches you how to understand & interpret lyrics of songs. Instructor Imma “Chona” Trinidad, a native of the Philippines, began her lifelong journey into Hula at the age of 12. She began professionally dancing Tahitian & Hula as a teenager and has been passionately devoted ever since.news.hamlethub.com