Mayor Janey's Attempt To Fire Police Commissioner White Put On Hold
Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 26. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Earlier this week, a Superior Court judge refused to block the city of Boston from firing its police commissioner, Dennis White, over decades-old domestic violence allegations. But the same judge also ordered a stay on her own ruling, and on the city's termination process, while White appeals her decision. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning brings us the latest on this still developing story. We also break down the legal arguments with Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge, senior lecturer at Harvard Law School, and WBUR Legal Analyst.www.wbur.org