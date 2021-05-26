newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

San Francisco area deaths add to US mass shootings in 2021

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people are dead after an employee opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area transit agency early Wednesday in San Jose, California. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials, and the district attorney said Cassidy also killed himself. Authorities were also at a San Jose home owned by Cassidy where firefighters responded to a blaze around the same time as the shooting.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#San Jose#Mass Shootings#Police Killings#Gun Deaths#California Shooting#Colorado Shooting#The Associated Press#Usa Today#Northeastern University#Asian American#Sikh#Fbi#Hole#Mass Killings#San Francisco Bay Area#Gun Violence#Authorities#Attacks#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAMercury News

Opinion: To reduce risk of mass shootings, prevent suicides

Not much is known about the motives of the gunman who killed nine co-workers at a light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday. But we do know that he took his own life at the scene of the crime. Mass killers saving their last bullet for themselves is a recurring theme. Forty percent of public mass shooters commit suicide, according to the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.
Violent Crimesptcnews.tv

US Mass Shootings: 12 killed, 50 injured in US during the weekend

As many as 12 people were killed and about 50 were injured in mass shootings across the United States over the weekend after US President Joe Biden, last month, labelled the country’s gun violence an “epidemic.”. The shooting incidents in the United States included deaths in New Jersey, South Carolina,...
San Jose, CAriverbender.com

Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and...
San Jose, CAperuzi.xyz

At least eight people killed in San Jose during the US’ latest mass shooting

At least eight people were killed when a transit employee opened fire at his co-workers at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, the county sheriff’s office said. The gunman, who like the victims, was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), was also dead, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference on Wednesday.
San Jose, CAalaturkanews.com

Investigation underway into San Jose, California, mass shooting

Authorities say a nearby house fire is connected while a bomb squad was working to clear the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility after explosives were found. The Breakdown, Weekdays at 3 PM EST on ABC News Live. WATCH the ABC News Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3rzBHum SUBSCRIBE to ABC News: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP...
San Jose, CAforeveraltoona.com

News Headlines 5/27/21

EIGHT KILLED IN SHOOTING AT CALIFORNIA RAIL YARD: Eight people were killed in a shooting at a light rail yard for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning by an employee who killed himself as police rushed into the facility in response to the 6:30 a.m. PT attack. The gunman was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy. Those killed included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent. Officials didn’t immediately offer a motive. A fire also broke out shortly before the shooting at a house that the Associated Press says public records show Cassidy owned.
San Jose, CAWREG

9th victim dies in San Jose mass shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A ninth victim of the VTA railyard shooting in San Jose died Wednesday night in the hospital. The Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified them as 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch, who was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after the shooting, the Santa Clara County Emergency Office Center said.
Violent CrimesWashington Post

After San Jose, the country is again in mourning. It’s time for America to say enough.

WHAT DO we know about the victims? Answering that question is one of the rituals that follows mass shootings in the United States. And so once again — this time after a gunman went on a rampage at a California light-rail yard — the country is hearing from anguished relatives about the lost lives of loved ones. How Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a gregarious man who enjoyed playing volleyball and leaves behind a wife and two children. That 29-year-old Adrian Balleza couldn’t wait until his son was old enough to go fishing with him. How Michael Joseph Rudometkin just turned 40, loved sports and is mourned by a mother who said he “still had more to live and accomplish.”
San Jose, CA24newshd.tv

Eight killed in US rail yard mass shooting

A public transit worker shot dead eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the United States. Multiple victims were also wounded in the attack at the train maintenance compound in San...
San Jose, CALake County Record Bee

Editorial: San Jose mass shooting demands action on gun control

The United States has the highest homicide-by-firearm rate of any of the world’s most developed nations. The mass shooting Wednesday morning that killed nine people and injured others at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose follows 12 mass shootings across the United States last weekend. All...