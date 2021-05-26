Morphy’s May auction series tallies $5.4M, led by ‘visible’ gas pump/oil dispenser that sells for $87,600
(ARTFIXdaily.com) DENVER, Pa. – Morphy Auctions' gallery was a hive of activity prior to the company's May 11-15 marathon auction series that grossed $5.4 million. The attraction was a 3,400-lot array of rare antique and vintage items that ran the gamut of American amusements, from 19th-century railroad memorabilia and coin-op machines to mid-20th-century petroliana and automotive signs.