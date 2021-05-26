Morphy’s May auction series tallies $5.4M, led by ‘visible’ gas pump/oil dispenser that sells for $87,600

Since its introduction in 1997, the Patek Philippe Aquanaut range has occupied a unique position in the hallowed brand’s lineup. Without the associated hype of the similar Nautilus or the traditional associations of lines like the Calatrava, the Aquanaut has evolved to become the sportier, more youth-oriented wing of the marque. The introduction of the Aquanaut Chronograph in 2018 firmly solidified this image, and for summer 2021 Patek Philippe looks to further cement this trendy, sporting reputation with a pair of stylish new references in white gold. The new Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph models in white gold (reference 5968G-001 with blue dial, and 5968G-010 with khaki-green dial) offer a cleaner, more luxurious take on the Aquanaut Chronograph series, pairing a lustrous new case material with two deep and nuanced dial colorways.