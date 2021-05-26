Biden Administration Proposes Beefing Up Cryptocurrency Reporting

The Biden administration is set to tackle cryptocurrency transfers in its latest set of proposals. Part of Biden’s American Families Plan, the proposal intends to tackle tax evasion and would require virtual currency transactions of over $10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Businesses that receive crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also have to report the assets to the tax agency, which the U.S. Treasury Department said is necessary as “compliance rates exceed 95 percent when the IRS can verify taxpayer filings with third-party information reports.”