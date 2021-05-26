Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Administration Proposes Beefing Up Cryptocurrency Reporting

By Anna Sulkin
wealthmanagement.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is set to tackle cryptocurrency transfers in its latest set of proposals. Part of Biden’s American Families Plan, the proposal intends to tackle tax evasion and would require virtual currency transactions of over $10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Businesses that receive crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also have to report the assets to the tax agency, which the U.S. Treasury Department said is necessary as “compliance rates exceed 95 percent when the IRS can verify taxpayer filings with third-party information reports.”

www.wealthmanagement.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury Department#Tax Evasion#Financial Transactions#U S Businesses#Taxes#Financial Assets#Government Information#American Families Plan#Devere Group#The Treasury Department#Cryptocurrency Transfers#Crypto Assets#Currency#Compliance Rates#Governments#Taxpayer Filings#Business Income Today#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
IRS
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtscryptopotato.com

U.S. Senator: “Crypto is Bogus and a Lousy Investment”

The latest U.S. politician to rant and rave about the evils of crypto assets is Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren exploded at a session of the Senate Banking Committee discussing a U.S. government-backed central bank digital currency on Wednesday. Comparing decentralized crypto assets to a CBDC, she said that crypto...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Investors holding $41 trillion demand action on climate — now

New York (CNN Business) — Investors managing more than $41 trillion in assets are loudly calling on world leaders to immediately step up their climate game if they don't want to miss out on a wave of clean energy investment. More than 450 major investors signed a letter that was...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

When the United States first began going after crypto companies for violating its economic sanctions rules, it didn’t exactly start with a bang. In December, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a settlement with crypto wallet provider BitGo after the Palo Alto firm failed to prevent persons apparently located in the Crimea region, Iran, Sudan, Cuba and Syria “from using its non-custodial secure digital wallet management service.” The penalty for the “183 apparent violations” of U.S. sanctions? An underwhelming $98,830.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confiscatory tax plans unleash class warfare

In his latest economic policy proposals, President Biden has laid out a wish list of tax increases to help pay for his administration’s proposed massive spending increases. His rhetoric, which accuses “corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans” of not paying their “fair share,” is a well-worn page from the class warfare playbook. Unfortunately, it perpetuates many misconceptions about the U.S. tax system and ignores the extreme negative effect that these tax hikes would have on investment, work and wages.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Feds looking into release of wealthy Americans' tax info

Federal officials are looking into the release of tax information for wealthy Americans, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said Tuesday, after a report said that a number of wealthy individuals paid no federal income taxes in certain years. Rettig said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing that officials are looking into...
Income TaxWashington Post

IRS records show wealthiest Americans, including Bezos and Musk, paid little in income taxes as share of wealth, report says

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the top individual income tax rate is 37.9 percent. It is 37 percent. This version has been corrected. The wealthiest Americans — including Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — paid little in federal income taxes at times in recent years despite soaring fortunes, according to Internal Revenue Service data obtained by ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsKITV.com

Lawmakers demand Biden administration ramp up Southern border enforcement

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding answers from the Biden administration. Their concern: the continued crisis on our Southern border. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) rode along with law enforcement as he toured the U.S.-Mexico border in April. Nearly two months later, he’s among a growing chorus of Congressional Republicans demanding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do more to curb migration.