Frances P. Sepi

Veterans love The Villages. More than 19,000 call The Villages home, giving the area the highest percentage of former members of the armed forces in the nation at 16.8% of the total population, according to the 2019 5-year American Community Survey. Nationwide, only 5.5% of the population are veterans, down from 18% in 1980. The census counts those who live in The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Sumter County, including areas not part of The Villages, but none of Lake or Marion counties.