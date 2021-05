In March, I wrote of my hope that the Supreme Court would let stand the lower court decision nullifying Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court had been in the midst of an unusually protracted deliberation which gave me cause to think they wouldn’t consider the case. That hope was dashed last week. The Supreme Court took the case and declared its intention to resolve the question “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional,” even though that hasn’t been a serious legal question for the last 48 years.