In green copper race, Chile uses blockchain to tout credentials
Chile is rolling out a blockchain-based platform to track renewable energy, giving miners in the top copper nation more scope to show their green credentials to buyers. The country’s electricity coordinator CEN has started a program called Renova to track each megawatt hour of renewable power from when it’s generated until it’s consumed. By etching this data into the blockchain, the goal is to ensure end users get the clean power they paid for.www.mining.com