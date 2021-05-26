Lanny Stueber
Lanny Stueber, 79, of Pohatcong Township, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Moravian Village of Bethlehem. Born August 31, 1941 in Bronx, NY she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Caroline (Carey) Tobiason. She was a financial manager with AT&T in Basking Ridge, NJ before retirement. Previously she was employed by Warner-Lambert; Norwescap for 13 years; and Disney World. She and her husband, James, were married for 58 years, having married on May 24, 1963.