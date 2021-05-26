newsbreak-logo
The Villages, FL

Lanny Stueber

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanny Stueber, 79, of Pohatcong Township, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Moravian Village of Bethlehem. Born August 31, 1941 in Bronx, NY she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Caroline (Carey) Tobiason. She was a financial manager with AT&T in Basking Ridge, NJ before retirement. Previously she was employed by Warner-Lambert; Norwescap for 13 years; and Disney World. She and her husband, James, were married for 58 years, having married on May 24, 1963.

