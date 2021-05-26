newsbreak-logo
Summerfield, FL

Summerfield woman jailed in connection with stabbing at local lounge

By Larry D. Croom
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Summerfield woman who was arrested on drug charges last week during the investigation of a stabbing at a local bar is back in jail on more serious charges. Aliesha Marleen Sawyer, 25, was taken into custody Monday night and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of aggravated battery of a person using a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was being held on $12,000 bond and is due in court June 28 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

www.villages-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
