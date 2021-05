Sixty-two percent of American adults said they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kaiser Family Foundation's latest poll, released May 28. The share of adults who are waiting to see how vaccination plays out for others before they get their own shot shrunk slightly, now 12 percent compared to April's 15 percent. A third of this group said they have already scheduled a vaccine appointment or plan to receive a vaccine in the next three months.