*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (5-14) SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 2 (BOX) Jerad Eickhoff had himself a little league game, tossing six scoreless innings and hitting a home run (!!!) in a 5-2 win. In more important news for the major league team, Seth Lugo got in another healthy rehab appearance, and while he allowed two runs and made an error, he also struck out two and was able to sit-down and go back out for a second inning. He’ll hopefully be back on the major league side soon.