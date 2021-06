An editorial in Thursday’s News & Observer (“Is North Carolina losing interest in racial justice and equity?”) expresses concern that the Black Lives Matter protesters, galvanized by the murder of George Floyd, have lost their momentum, and as a result, are seeing legislative priorities fall to the side. It is true that many legislative efforts have stagnated in municipal councils, in our state legislature and in the Senate of the United States, where any meaningful reform is destined to fail. It is not enough to speak out in council chambers. There will be no significant change until we strive to change ourselves and recognize and address how systemic racism permeates our daily lives.