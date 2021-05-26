State of the Farm, 5/26/21: new faces in Tacoma, Modesto is best in the west, Trammell pummels pitching

The minors season has only been operational for less than a month, but already it feels like we’re starting to get an idea of the depth of the talent in the system, and it’s very exciting. As a reminder, the minors schedule this year runs in six-game series, with every affiliate but Triple-A Tacoma finishing their rotation on Sundays. On Mondays you can read the Midshipmen’s Log report, which will give you an in-depth look at every affiliate from Low-A to Double-A, and on Wednesdays you can check out Triple-A’s performance over the week as well as a broad overview of the standings for each level, plus news about promotions, injuries, and signings.