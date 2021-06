If you’re like me, this is the time of year where you’re normally digging up highlights to slake your desire for college football and get you through the last few brutal weeks of the offseason. And the best highlights are often ones where it’s not just about what happens on the field, but the atmosphere and the crowd reaction that makes them truly special. Nowhere is this more true than Kyle Field, where the 12th Man (TM) has the potential to make every game special.