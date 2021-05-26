Few public-sector employees can contribute significantly to reaching sustainability goals

Companies are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. CIOs play a critical role. "By 2030, the tech sector has to cut its CO2 emissions by 50% and the big administrations around the world have now committed their countries to net zero targets by 2050," said Gordon Mackay, head of practice, multilateral organisations, at Access Partnerships, which works across governments and regional organizations to secure the most sustainably business-friendly result. "The big six tech companies probably only spent around 4% of their total lobbying spend last year in the States on what we call 'broadly defined policy issues' and 90% of that was done on essentially energy policy, which is a very narrow element of sustainability."