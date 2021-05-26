newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Few public-sector employees can contribute significantly to reaching sustainability goals

By Concordia University
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe province of Quebec is one of only a few jurisdictions to enshrine sustainable development into law. In 2006 the then-Liberal government of Jean Charest adopted the Sustainable Development Act, creating a framework for Quebec's public bodies to follow in order to achieve a better integration of sustainable development in its operations. This involved the creation of sustainability plans with specific targets, submission of annual management reports and, among other things, the involvement of public employees in sustainability practices.

phys.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Charest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Development#Sustainable Business#Government Employees#Business Development#Public Employees#Universit Laval#Lta#Concordia#Sustainability Plans#Sustainability Officers#Individual Employees#Public Organizations#Public Companies#Sustainable Innovation#Government Workers#Substantial Innovations#Concrete Objectives#Integration#Specific Targets#Quebec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsWorld Bank Blogs

Global Lead for Public Institutions Reform in the Governance Global Practice, World Bank

Donna Andrews is the Global Lead for public institutions reform in the Governance Global Practice at the World Bank, based in Washington DC. She is also one of the team leaders of the Future of Government initiative. She provides global intellectual and technical leadership in civil service reform, public administration reform, institutional capacity strengthening, and public sector employment reform.
HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Tim Williamson, World Bank’s Global Lead for Public Financial Management, Public Investment Management and Subnational Governance for the World Bank

Tim Williamson is the World Bank’s Global Lead for public financial management, public investment management, and subnational governance for the World Bank, based in Washington DC. He also is one of the team leaders of the Future of Government initiative. Through his work, Tim aims to strengthen the role of governance reforms in enabling the achievement of development results.
ScienceBusiness Insider

INRS contributes to a social innovation project on the health and wellness of the urban indigenous people

The Quebec government announces $27 million in funding for Indigenous health clinics across the province. MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased with the announcement made today by the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, along with the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, regarding the funding of health and social services for First Nations and Inuit in urban areas. Thanks to this $27.4 million in funding, the Minowé Indigenous Health Clinic model of the Val-d'OrNative Friendship Centre (CAAVD) will be extended to the entire province.
Businesscaelusgreenroom.com

Backing from PwC for GRI's Sustainability Standards Setting

An initiative to safeguard the continued development of the GRI Standards has secured a new supporter. Multinational professional services network PwC has joined the GRI Global Standards Fund. The Fund enables the continued independent and multi-stakeholder development of the world’s most widely used sustainability reporting standards, and their access as...
IndustryPackaging Digest

6 Creative Packaging Approaches to Meet Sustainability Goals

More brands are experimenting with packaging formats and researching packaging approaches to be more sustainable. And consumer perceptions of packaging and sustainability are taking a more central role in decision making. It is not just consumers, and the companies, who are starting to demand a closer look at sustainability when...
Healthihtoday.ca

The Québec government will invest $27.4 million to enhance health and social services for Aboriginal peoples in urban environments

QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2021 – The Québec government will grant $27.4 million in financial support to enhance primary care services for Aboriginal populations. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé. The funding will support collaborative projects between health and social services institutions and community-based organizations in several regions of Québec to better respond to the health and wellness needs of the First Nations and the Inuit in urban environments.
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

Naturesave Insurance reaches £1 million sustainability milestone

Naturesave Insurance is celebrating a new milestone by donating £ 1 million of its proceeds to projects across the UK that promote sustainability. While Naturesave, founded in 1993, offers insurance for private individuals, companies and non-profit organizations, the insurance provider is also a specialist in “eco” houses and renewable energy systems and offers specialized insurance services for green sectors of the economy. From the start, the company has donated 10% of its household and travel insurance premiums to its Naturesave Trust charity.
EnvironmentPhys.org

New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals

With the COP Climate conference in Glasgow only a few months away, the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and the importance of taking action at the national level to reach global climate goals is returning to the spotlight. IIASA researchers and colleagues have proposed a novel systematic and independent scenario framework that could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.
JobsPosted by
TheStreet

Call For Applications To Fill The Positions Of Canada's First-ever Accessibility Commissioner And Chief Accessibility Officer Is Open

GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking another major step towards the goal of creating a barrier-free Canada, by continuing to implement the historic Accessible Canada Act. Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced selection processes to fill...
EnvironmentInformationWeek

How CIOs Can Advance Company Sustainability Goals

Companies are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. CIOs play a critical role. "By 2030, the tech sector has to cut its CO2 emissions by 50% and the big administrations around the world have now committed their countries to net zero targets by 2050," said Gordon Mackay, head of practice, multilateral organisations, at Access Partnerships, which works across governments and regional organizations to secure the most sustainably business-friendly result. "The big six tech companies probably only spent around 4% of their total lobbying spend last year in the States on what we call 'broadly defined policy issues' and 90% of that was done on essentially energy policy, which is a very narrow element of sustainability."
Politicstechwire.net

Why Tableau for Public Sector White Paper

Link: https://www.tableau.com/learn/whitepapers/putting-data-work-public-sector. Learn how Tableau empowers public sector employees and management to see and understand mission-critical data when it is needed most. Tableau helps state and local government understand where needs are today-and where they're emerging. It enables not only measurement of program success, but visualization and action based on...
EnvironmentUnion

BriarPatch addresses climate change with sustainability goals

What do kombucha, dairy, beer, cheese, drinks and dips have in common?. All these products are stored in refrigerated cases that are being retrofitted with glass doors this month as part of BriarPatch Food Co-op’s long-range sustainability goals. “While we all love the ease and convenience of shopping and stocking...
EconomySilicon Republic

EU prepared to invest ‘significant’ funds in chip sector

The shortage of semiconductors for everything from computers to cars has forced the EU into action on domestic chip making. As the global semiconductor shortage continues to bite, the EU remains determined to ramp up domestic chip manufacturing. That’s according to Thierry Breton, the internal markets commissioner, who said this...
Economyfedscoop.com

EY appoints new government and public sector practice leader

Pedestrians walk past the offices of accounting and auditing firm Ernst & Young, in London on November 20, 2020. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP) Consultancy giant Ernst & Young has named Gerry Dixon as managing partner of its U.S. government and public sector division. He starts work in the...
Businessprweek.com

Public sector specialist Big Partnership boosts senior leadership

Steph Clark, head of Big Partnership's Edinburgh office, and finance director Victoria Woods have joined the board of the agency. In her new role, Clark will lead on driving new business and expanding operations in Edinburgh. Charlene Sweeney, who has worked at the agency for more than a decade, has...
Economyifac.org

Enabling Sustainability a Priority for Accountants in Business & Public Sector

IFAC’s Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Advisory Group has compiled insights on key global trends impacting the future readiness of the accountancy profession in a new report Enabling Purpose Driven Organizations: PAIBs Leading Sustainability and Digital Transformation. This report includes highlights from the PAIB March 2021 meeting, focusing on:. Enabling...
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

The Small Businesses With Big Sustainability Goals

It is often the case that big businesses make the news with their efforts to become more sustainable - in March 2021 the UK government announced how 30 of the 100 FTSE 100 companies have signed up to the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign. These companies include AstraZeneca, BT Group, Sainsbury’s, and Unilever and together they represent a total market capital value of £650 billion.