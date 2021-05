LEESBURG — Those who knew Lake County native Jim Calvin could sense his love of all things water. It was a love affair started in his childhood. “We both grew up on opposite ends of Lake Gracie and more than anyone I knew, he was absorbed with water,” schoolmate Steve Kurtz said. “He just loved being around water, loved marine biology and took a lot of classes in that during high school. Salt water or fresh water, it didn’t matter. He was there.”