Hatred in the headlines
Today the lead news articles, which are heartbreaking, were reporting an increase in hate crimes. "Hate crimes"? What does that mean? What crimes? Assault both verbal and physical, destruction of property, murder of human beings that for some reason have become an object of your hatred? And what are those "reasons" on which you base that hatred? Does the object of your hatred "look" different from you, maybe has a skin color that is not like yours ? Has religious beliefs and practices that are foreign to you? Speaks a different language that should not be spoken in "your" county. Lives a lifestyle that you don't understand and therefore must be wrong or bad or evil. Are any of these valid reason to hate?