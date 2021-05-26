Cancel
Minorities

Hatred in the headlines

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the lead news articles, which are heartbreaking, were reporting an increase in hate crimes. “Hate crimes”? What does that mean? What crimes? Assault both verbal and physical, destruction of property, murder of human beings that for some reason have become an object of your hatred? And what are those “reasons” on which you base that hatred? Does the object of your hatred “look” different from you, maybe has a skin color that is not like yours ? Has religious beliefs and practices that are foreign to you? Speaks a different language that should not be spoken in “your” county. Lives a lifestyle that you don’t understand and therefore must be wrong or bad or evil. Are any of these valid reason to hate?

www.villages-news.com
Minorities
Society
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Education is key to fighting hatred

Editor’s Note: In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we asked some of the speakers at the recent rally against violence against people of Asian descent to submit their speeches as columns. This week’s column is from Dr Joon K.Shim, the program director for Bassett’s Medical Center’s General Surgery Residency Program.
MinoritiesThe Day

Jahncke should turn heart to truth

The column by Red Jahncke, “Anti-racism crusade built on dubious triad of beliefs,” (May 26) revealed the deep fear too many white folks harbor at the thought that American history is far more brutal than past generations have been taught. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson was the 2015 “One Book/One Region” selection. Many of us in southeastern Connecticut read his wisdom that encouraged Americans to get proximate to people who are different than ourselves; find ways to create justice; stay hopeful because hopelessness is the enemy of justice; and most importantly, change the narrative.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Talking About Race and Racism

The online Oxford Dictionary offers these two definitions of racism:. Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism by an individual, community, or institution against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized. The belief that different...
MinoritiesSalt Lake Tribune

Johnny Townsend: Getting to the truth of racism is everyone’s responsibility

Growing up Mormon, every time I encountered “anti-Mormon” information, I was told, “It’s from a non-member” or “It’s from an ex-Mormon.” This was always followed with, “Who are you going to believe? If you want to know about chemistry, you ask a chemist. If you want to know about running, you ask a runner. If you want to know about Mormons, you ask a Mormon.”
New York City, NYmmm.edu

Solidarity Against Hatred

President Walk’s May 28, 2021 statement to the MMC community. In recent days, neighborhoods in New York City—including the Upper East Side—have been the site of incidents of anti-Semitic violence. Marymount Manhattan College categorically condemns hatred in all its forms and the reprehensible violence it sows. Such hatred is not only repugnant to us as individual members of the MMC campus community; it is also antithetical to MMC’s core educational values. To quote the College’s Inclusivity Statement:
MinoritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Uncomfortable history can’t be whitewashed | Letter to the Editor

The latest entry in the never-ending list of Republican scare tactics to fire up their base (see also MS-13, George Soros, immigrant caravans, etc.) is Critical Race Theory. Colleen Waugh provided an excellent synopsis of the right-wing talking points, and, as with much of the material coming from the conservative side these days, most of it was false. CRT doesn’t discount “truth,” or call for America to be “dismantled,” it merely asks us to acknowledge that our country’s long struggle to overcome its racist beginnings is far from over.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Equity is racism, bigotry, prejudice, and hatred

For months now, privately, we’ve been searching for a meaningful definition of the word "equity." We’ve consulted linguists, dusted off moldering reference books, we scoured the four corners of God’s own internet, all in an effort to figure out what it means. We’ve done this, not for pleasure, but because it’s our duty as a news organization. Equity is now the organizing principle of the United States of America.
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
MinoritiesHolland Sentinel

My Take: Confirmation bias impedes racial progress

I was once on an Amtrak train in front of which a troubled teenager chose to lie down on the rails. There was nothing the horrified engineer could do, since heavy trains can't stop on a dime. Inertia — the tendency for things to remain the same — can be...
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Racism and Sexism Pollute Everything

This last year opened a lot of eyes. Covid and the continual viral infections of racism and sexism showed how “essential workers” are often moms, health workers, servers, clerks, and drivers. We saw how “all being in this together” affected everyone disproportionately. It showed us that for some “liberty” is...
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease

A significant portion of violence in the world is based on hatred. People find so many reasons to hate one another: their class, gender, authority, religion, skin colour, ethnicity, sexual orientation, creed, customs, nationality, political opinions, physical attributes or imagined attributes. And many of those who are targets of hatred in turn hate their haters and return the violence.
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

‘Tell the truth’: Eddie Glaude speaks on racism at CRSP event

According to Eddie Glaude Jr., professor and chair of Princeton University’s African American studies department, racial inequality isn’t the consequence of “random events,” and the nation should admit to its racist laws and decisions and be “deliberate” in rooting out such efforts. “Racial inequality isn’t the result of random events,...
Nashua, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: A reminder that hatred exists in New Hampshire

Hate speech directed at Representative Manny Espitia in Nashua this past week is a reminder that hatred in NH exists. Many people deny it. Many people encourage it. They call it free speech. They call it their right. They are going so far as to propose legislation that will silence our businesses, schools and public organizations who educate us about the diversity in out state and how we have had to overcome the threats to NH’s residents.
MinoritiesPosted by
NJ.com

Turning the tables on white Americans’ hatred of Asians | Opinion

I recently witnessed the hate white America can have toward Asian people. Like you, I’ve seen violent crimes on the news, noticed the #StopAsianHate hashtags in my feed and watched programs about Asian Heritage month. And, it didn’t take long for me to witness a group of white people verbally harassing an elderly Asian man.
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Black Lives Matter crusade began in 1955

This summer marks 66 years since the 1955 lynching of then-14-year-old Emmett Till by White supremacists, but the brutal murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement stands out as a starting point while George Floyd’s death underscores the progress and lack thereof in America’s struggle for equality and justice.
Minoritieswvgazettemail.com

Eric Engle: Fear and hatred hold us all back (Opinion)

It seems there is never a shortage of people, places, things and ideas that the political right asks us to be afraid of and to direct our anger toward. They have three favorite targets lately: Critical race theory, The New York Times’ “1619 Project” and the For the People Act.
MinoritiesThe Day

What race, privilege and education really mean

Education or indoctrination? That's the big question at the core of the hullabaloo over "critical race theory," and you don't have to be a conservative to worry about it. You only have to be a parent. The concept of critical race theory, or CRT, has been widely roasted by conservative...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Blacks and Jews should walk together

Shortly after Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, stepped down as executive director of the BLM movement last week, a 2015 video surfaced of her calling for the “end of Israel,” on which she stated, “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.”
Minoritiessfbayview.com

Living within a lie

Even a person who does not believe a lie may be forced to live within it. For generations, people of color, while not believing in white supremacy, have been forced to live as if it was real. And we are still forced to live that way today. But the one...