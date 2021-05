The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already serious problem for families, in particular low-income families: access to structured summer programs. According to new research commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance and conducted by Edge Research, participation in summer programs had been growing, with 47% of families reporting at least one member of their family participating in any type of summer program, up from 33% in 2013 and 25% in 2008. However, the pandemic interrupted that growth, and participation fell to 34% (close to 2013’s levels), but with many participating virtually. The report, America After 3PM: Time for a Game-Changing Summer, was based on responses from 29,595 households, with a total of 53,287 children.