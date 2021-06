VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (NBC 26) -- For 20-plus years a northeastern Wisconsin family has been hosting a yard sale once a summer and it has grown into a community event that draws 1,000's of people in. The sale, which has a bit of something for everyone, is drawing towards the final night of its ongoing event on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at 203 Warren Court in the Village of Allouez.