MLB

Kyle Seager: What a Mariners trade to the Mets could look like

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 07: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) The Mariners are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline. After a hot start, the team fell flat and sits a few games below .500, more in line with what preseason win expectations had them at. Some of the teams’ veterans are going to be involved in trade rumors, and the one I want to look at today is Kyle Seager.

