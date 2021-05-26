Kyle Seager: What a Mariners trade to the Mets could look like

AS YOU KNOW…Kyle Seager and Kyle Lewis each hit home runs in last night’s 5–2 win over Baltimore…Seager’s 4th inning solo blast inched him closer to the all-time record at T-Mobile Park and Lewis’ tied him with Alvin Davis as the fastest Mariners (88 games) to 20 career home runs…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that it was already the 7th time that the “Kyles” have homered in the same game?…35% of Lewis’ career homers have been accompanied by a Seager blast in that same contest…it occurred on Sept. 10, 2019 vs. CIN (Lewis’ MLB debut), July 24, 2020 at HOU (Opening Day), Aug. 10, 2020 at TEX, Aug. 17, 2020 at LAD, Sept. 6, 2020 vs. TEX, Apr. 26, 2021 at HOU and yesterday vs. BAL…the Mariners are 4–3 when the pair homer in the same game and 3–0 at T-Mobile Park…the record for most home runs in the same game by a pair of players with the same first name belongs to Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, who homered in the same game 68 times as teammates on the San Francisco Giants.