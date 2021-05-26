Legislation introduced to incentivize workers, end federal supplemental unemployment benefit in Minnesota

LANSING, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber issued the following statement in response to the vote by the Michigan House today to end the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program and get Michiganders back to work. The FPUC program, which runs through Sept. 6, adds a $300 weekly payment to all eligible individuals receiving unemployment benefits. The $300 is added on top of the state's maximum weekly unemployment benefit of $362, making the maximum weekly benefit $662 per week (state/federal). This equates to $16.55 per hour (based on a 40 hour workweek) or $34,424 per year.