Minnesota State

Legislation introduced to incentivize workers, end federal supplemental unemployment benefit in Minnesota

 25 days ago

Legislation has been introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives to incentivize workers to end participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefit program that provides an additional $300 a week in benefits that extend until September. The bill, HF 2648, would provide a $2,000 bonus to workers who come off of unemployment, return to work and stay on the job for at least 90 days.

