Airfare deals to book this Memorial Day weekend for summer, fall travel
Travelers eager to return to the skies found a series of extra low fares over this recent winter season. Heading into spring, the thrill of finding last-minute airfare deals may seem to be over, at least for now, but low fares for leisure travel destinations are indeed possible to find. This Memorial Day weekend, for example, shows a number of hot deals on one-way and roundtrip fares for travel dates this August through November.www.seattlepi.com