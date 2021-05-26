Daily Swim Coach Workout #440

If you want to swim faster on race day, it’s no secret you’ve got to swim fast in training—but triathletes don’t typically like to do that too much and instead opt to knock out a lot of aerobic endurance yardage. Although there’s always a time and a place for that, at this time of year, it’s time to rev your swim engine and start putting in some faster, harder work in the water. We’ve got just the set to help you do exactly that. If you’re looking to make this the season you finally become a better swimmer, also be sure to check out our complete guide to triathlon swimming.